Gordmans store opening in Greenville, hiring workers

by: Michael Reiner

GREENVILLE, Pa. (WKBN) – Home retailer franchise Gordmans will be opening a location in Greenville this September, and the store is hiring.

The Greenville location is one of three new Pennsylvania stores.  The new location on Williamson Road will be in place of the Peebles store.

Full-time employees can receive benefits like health insurance, a 401(k) savings plan, paid vacation and holidays, and a 20% discount on merchandise.

If you are interested in applying for employment, you can apply online here and then attend the Greenville Gordmans job fair at 25 Williamson Road from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. August 15.

Walk-ins are also welcome.

