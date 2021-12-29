NEW CASTLE, Pa. (WKBN) — The Lawrence County Republican Committee announced Wednesday it will sponsor a Republican Gubernatorial and U.S. Senatorial Candidate debate in the new year.

It’s scheduled for Jan. 12, 2022 at the Scottish Rite Cathedral on Lincoln Avenue in New Castle. The event begins at 5 p.m. with a VIP reception for the candidates and VIP ticketholders. The debate begins at 6:30 p.m.

Participants in the gubernatorial debate include:

Bill McSwain

John Ventre

Jason Richey

Jake Corman

Dave White

Charlie Gerow

Guy Ciarrocchi

Scott Martin

Melissa Hart

Dr. Nche Zama

Participants in the senatorial debate include:

Carla Sands

Jeff Bartos

Kathy Barnette

George Bochetto

Dr. Mehmet Oz

Additional candidates who seek the endorsement of the Republican Party prior to the event are also invited to participate.

“We have had an overwhelming response from the campaigns and we are excited to have them all together in this forum. We anticipate full participation from all candidates across Pennsylvania who are seeking the endorsement of the Republican Party in the gubernatorial and senatorial races,” said Republican Committee of Lawrence County chairwoman Lynne Ryan.

Tickets for the event are available online.