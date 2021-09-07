GOP chairman of Mahoning County Board of Elections stepping down

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The chairman of the Mahoning County Board of elections is stepping down.

Mark Munroe, a Republican, announced Tuesday that he is retiring after 30 years on the board.

His retirement will go into effect on September 30.

Munroe said his retirement coincides with his birthday month, a time he thought was appropriate to announce his departure from the board.

“l have seen many changes over the past three decades, including new voting systems, changes in election law, a reduction in precincts, early and no-fault absentee voting and much more. There have been hearings, protests, challenges and lawsuits, but at the heart of it all was the board of elections working to run good elections that voters could have confidence in. My number one goal was to always conduct our business in such a way as to encourage faith and trust in the system. Nothing was more important,” Munroe said.

Munroe says he plans to keep a busy schedule looking after a new granddaughter, nursing his 1976 MGB, and continuing to tinker with ham radio and improve his morse code skills.