Goodyear blimp flying over Valley hospitals this week

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Goodyear is planning to fly one of their blimps over Valley hospitals this week to thank health care workers on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Starting Monday, Goodyear’s Wingfoot Three will be flying over hospitals in northeast Ohio.
Weather permitting, Valley hospitals can expect to see the blimp on Wednesday at the following times:
- Aultman Alliance Community Hospital – 9:30 a.m. to 9:45 a.m.
- Salem Regional Hospital – 10 a.m. to 10:15 a.m.
- Akron Children’s Hospital / Mercy Health / St. Elizabeth’s Youngstown Hospital – 10:35 a.m. to 10:50 a.m.
- Sharon Hospitals – 11:05 a.m. to 11:20 a.m.
- Warren Hospitals – 11:40 a.m. to noon
- University Hospitals Ravenna – 12:30 p.m. to 12:45 p.m.
To learn more about Wingfoot Three and Goodyear’s other blimps, click here.