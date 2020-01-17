Goodwill Industries to host career fair

Not only will local employers be there, but there will be an opportunity to get advice on sprucing up your resume and job application support

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Goodwill Industries is hosting a job fair next week and inviting all job seekers to come and take a look.

“Goodwill is excited to bring employers and candidates together with our career fair,” said Emily McHenry, manager of learning and development for Youngstown Area Goodwill Industries. “Our goal is to help candidates find employment and develop their careers, especially with our free digital skills training initiative.”

Some businesses that will be at the job fair include Buckeye Health Plan, Mercy Health, the Census Bureau and McDonald’s.

The job fair is scheduled for Friday, Jan. 24 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Goodwill’s main offices at 2747 Belmont Ave., Youngstown.

Candidates are encouraged to dress professionally.

For more information, call (330) 759-7921 or email workforcedevelopment@goodwillyoungstown.org.