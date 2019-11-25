Goodwill Industries employee recognized for I.T. support certification through unique program

The employee, John Hahn, is the first local graduate of the program

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Congressman Bill Johnson made an appearance at Youngstown Area Goodwill Industries on Monday, recognizing an employee who became certified in information technology through a special program.

Youngstown Area Goodwill Industries has been serving the area for 125 years.

One of the new employment and training opportunities is the Goodwill Digital Career Accelerator. It’s an initiative to provide digital skills training to job seekers.

Goodwill even has a new van to drive around, taking equipment to people who want to learn information technology.

It’s all the newest way for Goodwill to expand employment and training opportunities for people with disabilities or who are facing barriers.

“Google has an unique program offering a certificate in I.T. support, and one of the employees here is one of the first to finish that program and so we’re here to recognize that,” said said Congressman Bill Johnson, who was touring the facility on Monday.

The employee, John Hahn, is the first local graduate of the program.