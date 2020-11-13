Goodwill hiring at two upcoming locations in the Valley

he last day for the current Salem location is Saturday, and everything in the store will be 75% off

(WKBN) – Youngstown Area Goodwill announced that they are opening two new locations in the Valley.

Their tenth store and donation center will open on Williamson Road in Greenville, Pa. and the Salem location is moving from Broadway Avenue to East State Street.

Goodwill is actively hiring at both locations.

The last day for the current Salem location is Saturday, and everything in the store will be 75% off. Goodwill will continue to collect donations there until the new store opens.

“We are excited about our new locations,” said Mark Goloja, Youngstown Area Goodwill CEO. “We

learned more about the communities, found great spaces and are now looking for quality candidates to join the Goodwill team.”

Anyone interested in applying at either location can apply online here or by calling human resources at 330-759-7921, ext. 1235.