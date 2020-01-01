Goodbye 2019, Hello 2020: First Night Youngstown helps ring in the new year

The ball will drop at midnight to ring in the new year, but there's plenty to do before that

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Get ready to ring in 2020 with First Night Youngstown! Events are already underway.

The Christmas parade was a big hit downtown, and now the New Year’s Eve celebration takes center stage.

Earlier today, there were preparations in downtown Youngstown for the First Night celebration.

Click here for a full list of activities and road closures

The ball will drop at midnight to ring in the new year, but there’s plenty to do before that. Activities are spread all across the downtown area and there are buses running to take you from venue to venue.

They’ve got everything from ice skating at the Covelli Centre to horse and carriage rides on Market Street. There are also multiple venues to enjoy music, ice skating, a Cirque performance, crafts and so much more.

For 19 years, First Night has been a big tradition in Youngstown.

“It’s important just to have something that the whole community can enjoy, from the youngest to the oldest. So this is why First Night is one of the most important events we have in the community,” said Samantha Turner, First Night Youngstown.

There are fireworks at 9 p.m. and a second set at midnight.