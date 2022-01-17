(WKBN) – The Route 711 connector right before the Gypsy Lane and Belmont Avenue exit was blocked Monday morning when a semi truck slid off the road.
A local plow truck driver, John Rodriguez, stopped to help the semi truck driver along with several other people passing by. Together they were able to help push the truck out and back onto the road.
Rodriguez tells us the driver was not hurt.
