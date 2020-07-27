Gone but not forgotten: Founder of local toy show’s legacy lives on in wrestling, toy collecting

Tom Troll, Jr. helped found the Toyhio toy show and was well-known in the local toy and wrestling communities

GIRARD, Ohio (WKBN) – The local wrestling and toy community lost a “big pillar” as Rick Fusselman, owner of Time Capsule Toys, puts it when Tom Troll Jr. passed away from natural causes on July 18.

“Every time you saw him, he had a smile on his face,” Fusselman said. “It literally did not matter if life was handing him lemons, he would just shrug and laugh, and just be like ‘I’m going to go buy myself a toy.’ And, the worst thing could have happened, and that’s what he would always do.”

Rick and Tom co-founded Toyhio, a toy show, in 2017 after Tom came to Rick wanting to help him put one on knowing Rick had been wanting to do one.

“We did our first one at a fire hall and it snowballed, and now we hold it twice a year at the Metroplex in Girard and rent out the entire venue,” Fusselman said.

The next show is slated for February 13, 2021, and Rick plans to honor him at that show and each one after that.

Rick said Tom’s girlfriend plans to run Tom’s table in his memory under his toy show name, “Too Sweet Toys.”

“I’m going to keep it going because he’d want me to,” Fusselman said. “I’m working on some things for February and the future to always honor him and the fact that he couldn’t be there, but how big of a part of the wrestling and toy community he actually was.”

The duo met through wrestling. Rick frequented shows that Tom performed in as a “heel” or bad guy, and Rick and his friends heckled him.

The two hit it off and grew close through their love of toy collecting and wrestling.

“After a show, I met him out somewhere afterward, and then since then, it kicked off this friendship,” Fusselman said. “And then three years ago, it snowballed.”

Rick is hosting a Facebook Live toy auction at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday and selling t-shirts to raise money to help pay for expenses for Tom’s service.

The auction will be streamed on Time Capsule Toys’ Facebook page.

Rick made it obvious that Tom impacted the lives he touched in a positive way.

Two things, among everything else, he and his friends will remember him for are his patience and tolerance.

“Honestly, he was larger than life,” Fusselman said.