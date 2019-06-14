Golfing for a cause, Inspiring Minds held its 8th annual Celebrity Golf Outing

The event is meant to raise money and support for Inspiring Minds’ youth program.

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Friday, Inspiring Minds held its 8th annual Celebrity Golf Outing at Avalon Lakes Golf Course.

There were 135 players who took part; 14 of them were celebrities. NFL athletes and others were there to support the cause.

The event is meant to raise money and support for Inspiring Minds’ youth program. The program helps young people from kindergarten through their careers with education, health and wellness and college and career preparations.

“My whole goal in life was to impact young people that were like me, that grew up like me, went through a lot of the same things,” said Deryck Toles, founder of Inspiring Minds.

Toles says this event typically raises between $90,000 to $100,00 in donations, which goes right back to the program and young people.

“The program is free. We have a very simple application, so we don’t ask what color you are, we don’t ask how much money you make, we don’t ask what your grades are. We just ask that you show up,” Toles said.

Danajah Coleman is a former student who is now in the transition program as a graduate student as well as a staff member of their high school program.

“It got me out of my shell to become more outgoing. It helped me get into my dream school in Toledo. It just really helped me open my horizon to different things,” she said.

Anyone interested in joining the Inspiring Minds program or finding more information can visit its website, imyouth.org.