Golfers tee-off as courses in Pennsylvania reopen

SHARON, Pa. (WKBN) – Golfers can tee-off in Pennsylvania again after the state government permitted courses to reopen on Friday.

“The state government wants everyone to get out and enjoy it, and it kind of gives them hope. It makes them feel like, ‘Hey, the weather’s getting warmer, we can get out and we can start doing some things,” said Mike Case from Avalon and Country Club at Buhl Park in Sharon.

Courses like the one at Buhl Park have new policies and precautions in place as the coronavirus pandemic continues.

“When you do go out on the golf course, players have to take their own cart unless they’re sitting with someone that lives in their household. The flagsticks will stay in the hole at all times. You’re not supposed to touch those, and we have little noodles in there so you don’t have to reach all the way down and get your golf ball out,” Case said.

The country club wants to limit face-to-face interaction as they continue to practice social distancing. People looking to golf will have to call ahead.

“If you need to golf, you need to make a tee-time. You need to provide your membership number or just do it by credit card. We’re not exchanging cash or anything like that,” Case said.

Although the day was wet and muggy, Ben Mastrian said it felt good to just be back on the course.

“It feels great to be out on the golf course with all this stay at home and stay away from people. This is a great place you can come out, walk around and get some exercise,” Mastrian said.

When golfers finish their round, the staff at Buhl Park will immediately take the carts, wash them, sanitize them and get them ready for the next player.