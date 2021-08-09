Golfers provide a $60K cash infusion for local charity

(Left to right) Roxann Sebest, United Way of Youngstown and the Mahoning Valley; Leo Henry, The Muransky Companies; Bob Hannon, United Way of Youngstown and the Mahoning Valley; Bob Conger, Winkle Electric Co. Inc; Chris Sammartino, The Muransky Companies

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A total of 37 teams took to the golf course where they raised $60,000 in donations for the United Way of Youngstown and the Mahoning Valley.

Local business leaders organized the event for the first time in 2014 and have kept the tradition. Their first donation was $16,000, which they’ve multiplied over the years.

Bob Conger, COO of Winkle Electric Co. Inc, and Leo Henry, Director of Operations for the Muransky Companies, organized the Locker 1 & 2 Golf Outing in June. The Preston Auto Group was also instrumental in the planning, their first time being involved in the outing.

The event took place June 21 at The Lake Club in Poland. The United Way said the donation will go to their Success After 6 after-school program.

Conger and Henry wanted to give back to the community by providing the donation to Youngstown’s United Way, getting more community members to sign up to play over the last seven years.

“We are so thankful that they wanted to help our United Way. We could not have raised this much money without their dedication,” said Bob Hannon, President of the United Way of Youngstown and the Mahoning Valley.

According to a release from the organization, with the businesses’ help, they were able to raise 30% more than they did last year and three times as much as they did in their first outing back in 2014.

“We are proud to say this is not your typical outing. We have great partners and sponsors who truly step up to make this a one-of-a-kind experience for our golfers,” said Henry and Conger. “With Preston Auto joining us for the first time, we added Rocco Mediate to all the fun that takes place on the course. We are honored to be able to raise this much for United Way.”