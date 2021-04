There was no damage to any buildings or the golf course

WEST MIDDLESEX, Pa. (WKBN) – Firefighters were called to a brush fire Monday afternoon at the Oak Tree Country Club in Mercer County.

Crews from Shenango Township and mutual aids from Farell and Wilmington spent two-and-a-half hours battling the flames.

They managed to contain the fire to nearly 4 acres with no damage to any buildings or the golf course.

Golfers were even able to continue playing while the firefighters worked.