WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – There is a lot happening with Mobile Meals in Trumbull County.

For the first time since 2019, golfers will be able to tee off at an outing benefitting the agency.

It’s the 15th year for the Jim Economos Memorial Golf Outing. It took a three-year hiatus during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Shotgun start is 9 a.m. on Friday, June 16 Riverview Golf Course in Braceville.

Golfers will get snacks, lunch, and a Saratoga Restaurant steak dinner.

Marketing Coordinator Deb Reel says proceeds from the golf outing help keep costs down for Trumbull Mobile Meals clients.

“With the price of food going astronomical, and then a lot of people losing any assistance that they get, we rely on donations to help offset the costs of the meals for these clients,” Reel said.

There are still spots available, but space is limited to 36 teams.

You can register online or call Trumbull Mobile Meals at 330-394-2538.

Mobile Meals is looking for volunteers to help deliver food. The organization delivers about 285 meals each day to clients across 30 different routes in the county.

Most of the people the organization serves are senior citizens, homebound, and unable to prepare their own meals.

Currently, there are more than 300 volunteers in the network between food preparation and deliveries, but Trumbull Mobile Meals is always looking to grow and expand.

“Drivers are the most important. Some of our subscribers don’t even see anyone all day long sometimes for an entire week, so our drivers are their connection to not only their meal but also to social interaction as well,” said Audrey Novotny, CEO of Trumbull Mobile Meals.

If you’re interested in becoming a volunteer driver, you can call Trumbull Mobile Meals. The organization does require driver training to familiarize volunteers with procedures and routes.