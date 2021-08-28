Golf outing supports growth in northeast Ohio

CORTLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – A nonprofit based out of northeast Ohio hosted a golf outing and fundraiser Saturday morning.

One Step Ahead was at Tamer Win Golf and Country Club in Cortland to raise funds for its mission of serving and inspiring those in the greater northeast Ohio region.

Saturday, they raised funds to support Heroes for Hardship, Trade School Scholarship & Development and the Planned Acts of Kindness Initiative.

The founders of the group hope to raise awareness of the importance of keeping local donations within the community.

“We do three different things but that’s on purpose. It’s to make sure that when you donate through a fundraiser or personally from a business, there’s different avenues so we’re not just stuck to doing one thing,” said One Step Ahead founder Joe Manofsky.

The founders said they found salaries and expensive eat up a lot of money donated to larger nonprofits.

They want to make sure people donating to their organization can transparently see what they do for their community.