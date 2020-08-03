Golf outing raises money for Northeast Ohio Adoption Services

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A local nonprofit teed off for a good cause in Trumbull County Monday.

The Northeast Ohio Adoption Service held its 27th annual Play It for the Kids golf outing at Trumbull Country Club in Warren.

The goal was to raise money for the Lewis Roberts Foundation and Northeast Ohio Adoption Services to help foster kids with connections, support and families for a stable, bright future.

“We can kind of celebrate that we were able to pull off an event during these challenging times by being very creative, and careful and following all of the protocols,” said Cheryl Tarantino, executive director of Northeast Ohio Adoption Services.

She said 110 golfers registered Monday for the golf shamble.