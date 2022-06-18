LOWELLVILLE, Ohio (WKBN) — A special golf outing on Saturday morning helped families of fallen police officers.

Back the Blue held its second annual charity golf outing at Bedford Trails Golf Course. It was a four-person scramble with 18 teams competing.

All the proceeds help children of law enforcement officers and personnel who died in the line of duty.

“I think it’s very important because it shows we support our law enforcement community and that we are trying to do something good with all the negativity that you hear out there for law enforcement so we’re turning it into something positive and trying to help people,” said Christine Oliver with Back the Blue.

Several prizes were awarded throughout the scramble, including a 50/50 prize and basket raffles. Back the Blue’s next event will be their third annual Rally on the Canfield Green, which will take place Sept. 10.

Tim Renninger contributed to this report.