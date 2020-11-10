Golf courses get extra play during mild weather

Several golfers were hitting the links Tuesday at the Mill Creek Golf Course

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Golfers are getting an extra boost this fall – more time on the course.

With the mild temperatures, golfers are getting more playtime in, and golf courses are earning some extra cash to help make up for what they lost at the beginning of the pandemic.

“This is just nice. There have been many years we’ve played into December and sometimes one or two days in January and February, but those are exceptions to the rule from a weather standpoint,” said Harry Mays of Boardman.

Brian Tolner, PGA director of golf and recreation at Mill Creek MetroParks, said the weather has helped the season go well even during the pandemic.

“From a weather standpoint, it’s been about as good as we can get. We can fill up the golf course and people can play not only here at the main golf course but at the Par 3 as well that just closed a little while ago,” Tolner said. “It’s gone extremely well all summer. The play has been up, people have been engaged, it’s certainly a recreational opportunity that is safe.”

Except for a few leaves on the course, golfers are thrilled to be out so late in the season.

“You don’t have to jump in a car or plane to go someplace and get to a nice golf course,” said Ron Coleman of Canfield.

John Santagata of Youngstown said he tries to golf every day if he can.

“This is a treat. This is extra for us weather-wise. Today is a gorgeous day, and I am going to relish it,” Santagata said.

And hopefully, there are few rounds left this year.

“Ground wise and income wise it will be the best its been during my tenure here,” Tolner said. “We are excited to close out the year strong and make up for some lost ground in March and April.”

