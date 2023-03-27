YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The rain is slowing down cleanup efforts at Stambaugh Golf Course.

Winds uprooted three trees at the course over the weekend and scattered branches everywhere.

Course Manager Matt Morgan said the wet weather is making it hard to get maintenance vehicles out, and the soft, slippery ground will make it impossible to get mowers on the green.

“The ground is just going to be damp. It’s going to be softer. It’s going to be tougher to let carts out. There could be a possibility of delays happening not just here at Stambaugh but any course. As far as cleanup goes, we’ll be ready for April 1,” Morgan said.

Morgan said they have no plans to push back the season.