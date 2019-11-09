Golden Dawn restaurant in Youngstown nears reopening

Friday, there was an auction held for a table for the Golden Dawn's grand opening

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Golden Dawn restaurant in Youngstown could be open by the spring of 2020.

Johnny Naples bought the Golden Dawn after an online auction earlier this year. His grandparents started it in 1934, but it closed in 2017 after a family dispute.

There were some renovations that needed to be finished first.

Friday, there was an auction held for a table for the Golden Dawn’s grand opening in which the timeline for reopening was revealed.

That table, along with one table for football season, including drinks, dinner an appetizer and dessert sold for $2,700.