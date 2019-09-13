Going to Y Live at YSU? Be prepared before you go

If you are heading to the Y Live concert in Youngstown next week, there are some things you need to know

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – If you are heading to the Y Live concert in Youngstown next week, there are some things you need to know.

The show featuring Country recording artists Blake Shelton, Justin Moore and Tyler Farr is scheduled for 7 p.m. Sept. 21. at Stambaugh Stadium.

Organizers released details Friday on what concert goers should keep in mind before they head out to the event.

The box office will be open the day of show from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. If you have mobile/digital tickets, screenshot your ticket bar code before arrival to avoid problems with loading your tickets.

There will not be any ATMs on site, concert-goers are advised to have cash on hand to reduce wait times for beverages, food, parking and merchandise.

The tailgate lot, M-70, opens at 3 p.m. For a full map, click here. Tailgate rules mandate that you stay in your designated space and outside beer is not allowed.

Stadium doors open at 5:30 p.m.

Prohibited items include:

Outside food or beverages (Medical necessities will be exempt if in a clear plastic bag).

Illegal drugs or substances

Artificial noisemakers

Backpacks, bags, coolers, fanny packs or containers of any size.

Bottles, cans and flasks

Purses larger than 10 inches by 7 inches

Umbrellas

Video cameras

Professional cameras with lenses bigger than 6 inches

Weapons of any kind (batons, knives or chains)

Laser Pointers

Strollers

Drones

Chairs

Animals (disability service animals are allowed)

Confetti or glitter

Mace or pepper spray

Unless otherwise authorized by law, pursuant to the Ohio Revised Code, no person shall knowingly possess, have under the person’s control, convey, or attempt to convey a deadly weapon or dangerous ordnance onto these premises.

Any other items deemed dangerous or inappropriate

Prohibited items can be returned to your car. Confiscated items will not be returned.