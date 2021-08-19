Godmother of killed 10-year-old girl speaks out ahead of vigil

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The city of Youngstown continues to question how and why a 10-year old was caught up in a senseless shooting.

The child has a city grieving for her and her family.

Thursday we spoke with the child’s godmother, Tayana Smith, still in shock over the death of her godchild Persayus Davis-May.

She said she is planning a prayer vigil for the young girl Thursday Night at Wean Park beginning at 5 p.m.

Smith hopes it will unite all mothers of the community around this cause.

Davis-May was shot and killed inside a house on Samuel Avenue early Wednesday morning.

Three adults were also wounded outside the house.

Police say they believe this was connected to another shooting moments earlier that killed 40-year-old Michael Callahan.

Smith spoke very highly of Persayus, saying she was a confident and beautiful child who would have been starting the 4th grade at Taft Elementary school this fall.

She added she always looked out for her family.

“She was fun, she was fun to be around. A great character. She was very direct, she spoke her mind. And I love that part of her,” Smith said.

Police reminded the community a $10,000 reward is being offered for information on Persayus’ death that will lead to an arrest.