YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A goat that was among multiple animals seized from a house in Youngstown had to be euthanized.

According to an update from Animal Charity of Ohio, Zeva was given care following the rescue by the veterinary clinic at Ohio State University but continued to decline. The veterinarian there determined that not prolonging her suffering would be what was most humane.

“In her short amount of time with us, she was incredibly loved. Lisbon veterinary, Rebel Rescue Ranch, OSU, Mahoning County Dog Warden, Youngstown Community Police, and all of us at Animal Welfare worked hard to save her. She will not be forgotten. We will bring justice in her honor,” the post said.

The goat was rescued from a home on Feb. 14 on Youngstown’s South Side that was in deplorable condition. Humane agents found the goat, along with five dogs and one kitten. Agents said they had been without water and proper nutrition for a long time.

Animal Charity is asking for donations to aid in the care of the animals. The organization says charges are also pending.