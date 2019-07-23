GNC announces 700 to 900 closings due to mall-traffic trends

GNC is a Pittsburgh-based company that sells vitamins, supplements and other health and nutrition products

PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WKBN) – A health and wellness retail chain announced hundreds of store closings because of mall traffic trends.

GNC Holdings Inc. announced Monday that it’s closing between 700 and 900 stores nationwide. Locations for closures have not been announced.

There is a GNC inside the Southern Park Mall in Boardman and Eastwood Mall in Niles.

In and near the Valley, the company has other locations across the Valley including in Austintown, Hermitage and Cortland.

The company has a partnership with Amazon to optimize online sales.

GNC is a Pittsburgh-based company that sells vitamins, supplements and other health and nutrition products.