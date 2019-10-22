GM/UAW agreement gets mixed reviews as votes come in

A picketer carries sign at one of the gates outside the closed General Motors automobile assembly plant, Monday, Sept. 16, 2019, in Lordstown, Ohio. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)

The GM Tech Center in Warren, Michigan approved the deal as did the Saginaw Metal Casting Operations plant

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – As votes begin to come in on a tentative agreement between the United Auto Workers and General Motors, the results are mixed at the few plants that have published results.

The contract was voted down in Tennessee at the plant in Spring Hill by a margin of 1,673 to 1,666. That’s according to the Columbia Daily Herald.

The GM Tech Center in Warren, Michigan approved the deal as did the Saginaw Metal Casting Operations plant.

The Saginaw results were posted on social media with 73 percent of skilled trades and 75 percent of production workers voting for the contract.

About 49,000 union members will vote on the agreement over the next several days.

Official results will be released by the UAW on Friday.

The deal, which the union says offers “major gains” for workers, was hammered out after months of bargaining.

Workers will likely remain on strike as votes continue to be counted.

Analysts say the strike probably cost GM $2 billion in lost production, while workers lost on average more than $3,000 in wages and had to live on $250 per week in strike pay.