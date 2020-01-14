GM, LG Chem announce site of proposed battery plant in Lordstown

LORDSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – General Motors and LG Chem identified the location of their proposed electric car battery plant on Monday.

GM made the announcement last month that they would be partnering with LG Chem to invest $2.3 billion into battery production at a facility in the Lordstown area.

GM announced on Monday that the proposed plant would be on a property along Tod Avenue near the intersection with Hallock Young Road, right next to the former GM plant.

In a statement released on Monday, a GM spokesman said it is not a done deal. Because there are wetlands on the property, using it for industrial purposes will require the approval of the Ohio EPA and the Army Corps of Engineers.

“This move gives us a step closer to making the state-of-the-art plant a reality and positioning the Mahoning Valley as a major force in technology and electric vehicle manufacturing,” said GM spokesman Dan Flores.

The plant is expected to create 1,100 jobs.