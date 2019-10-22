GM lawsuit would be dismissed if contract ratified

Should the union ratify the contract, the lawsuit would be dismissed.

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – There’s a provision in the tentative agreement between General Motors and the United Auto Workers union that deals with the federal lawsuit filed over the closing of the Lordstown plant.

According to the contract language, should the union ratify the contract, the lawsuit would be dismissed.

The issues that were part of the lawsuit would be settled by arbitration.

The lawsuit was filed in February by the UAW claiming GM violated the contract by closing plants while the contract was in effect.