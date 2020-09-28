GM invests $71 million in 2 Ohio plants, touts new Lordstown investment

Work will begin immediately at the two locations

TOLEDO, Ohio (WKBN) – General Motors announced Monday plans to invest $71 million into two Ohio manufacturing facilities, including $39 million at its Toledo transmission plant and $32 million at its Defiance casting plant.

“Through these investments, GM continues to strengthen its significant manufacturing presence in Ohio,” said Phil Kienle, GM vice president of North American Manufacturing and Labor Relations. “Our Toledo and Defiance teams continue to focus on building world-class products for our customers and these actions are an investment in their futures.”

Work will begin immediately at the two locations. These investments will enable GM to retain 240 U.S. manufacturing jobs, company officials said.

The work at the Toledo plant will include production upgrades for the production of GM’s 8-speed, rear-wheel-drive transmission.

The investment at the Defiance plant will be used to prepare the facility for future engine casting components work.

“By committing $71 million in investments at the Toledo Transmission Plant and Defiance Casting Plant, General Motors is demonstrating its commitment to the long history and quality craftsmanship of UAW members. These investments create job security for UAW GM members, their families and the Toledo and Defiance communities,” said Terry Dittes, UAW Vice President and Director of the UAW GM Department.

Since 2009, GM has invested more than $3.3 billion in Ohio, according to GM officials. Separately, GM and LG Chem formed a joint venture – Ultium Cells LLC – and together are investing more than $2.3 billion to build a new, state-of-the-art battery cell manufacturing plant in Lordstown that will create more than 1,100 new jobs.

Construction of the facility is underway. The new battery cell manufacturing plant will play a critical role in GM’s commitment to an all-electric future.

