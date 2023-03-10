WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – BRITE Energy Innovators in Warren is getting a grant from GM that will fund a project in Dave Grohl Alley.

BRITE is getting $25,000 from the GM on Main Street Grant Program. It awards money to initiatives near GM facilities. The Valley’s is the Ultium Cells battery plant in Lordstown, which is a collaboration with General Motors.

The money will be used to install a moveable kinetic dance floor that will generate renewable energy to power technology demonstrations in Dave Grohl Alley and Brite’s offices.

“We’re truly excited to continue to improve one of the top tourist destinations in our region

and build upon the partnership between stakeholders of the Alley and the City of

Warren,” said Sara Daugherty, BRITE chief of staff.

The Dave Grohl Alley Improvement project is set to begin this summer.

