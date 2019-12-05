GM expected to make announcement about battery plant in Lordstown

Reuters is reporting that General Motors is expected to make an announcement Thursday about a battery production facility in Lordstown

LORDSTOWN, Ohio (Reuters) – Reuters is reporting that General Motors is expected to make an announcement Thursday about a battery production facility in Lordstown.

According to Reuters, South Korea’s LG Chem said it would invest $916 million in its U.S. subsidiary by 2023 to set up an electric vehicle battery joint venture with GM.

Sources told Reuters that workers at the plant are expected to be represented by the United Auto Workers union and earn wages in the range of $15 to $17 an hour.

An official announcement is expected during a 9 a.m. news conference.

GM sold the Lordstown plant to Lordstown Motors Corporation to build electric vehicles for commercial use.

Lordstown Motors Corporation CEO Steve Burns said battery packs and motors will be made inside the plant.

Thursday’s announcement about a GM battery facility did not specify a location, only that it would be in the Lordstown area.