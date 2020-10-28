GM CEO touts all-electric future, led by Lordstown-built batteries

FILE – In this July 16, 2019, file photo General Motors Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Mary Barra speaks during the opening of their contract talks with the United Auto Workers in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File)

LORDSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – General Motors CEO Mary Barra touted the future of all-electric vehicles, including its new electric Hummer to be powered by Lordstown-built batteries.

In a blog post on LinkedIn Monday, Barra discussed GM’s reveal of the “world’s first all-electric supertruck:” The GMC Hummer EV. The truck will be powered by the Ultium battery system.

Ultium Cells LLC is the joint venture for cell manufacturing between General Motors and LG Chem. The battery plant is being built in Lordstown.

The $2.3 billion battery plant will mass produce battery cells for electric vehicles. It is expected to create about 1,100 jobs.

Barra also touted the company’s $2 billion investment at its Spring Hill, Tennessee plant to transform it to build electric vehicles, as well as two plants in Michigan that are building them.

“These investments underscore how committed we are to transform GM and our brands into an all-electric lineup,” she wrote.

She called Ultium a “game changer in driving down costs, increasing range and opening the design potential.”

