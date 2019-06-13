GM asks for arbitration in UAW job transfer lawsuit

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – In court filings dated Wednesday, General Motors is asking a federal judge to allow an “impartial umpire” to arbitrate the job transfer issues that have prompted a lawsuit by the United Auto Workers.

Last week, a federal judge in Ohio denied General Motors’ request to dismiss the lawsuit, claiming the company violated the union’s contract by not sending workers to a plant in Indiana.

The UAW has said GM should have sent workers, including several hundred from the now-shuttered assembly plant in Lordstown to the Indiana plant producing the Chevrolet Silverado and GMC Sierra.

In this latest court filing, GM says the union violated the grievance procedure of their own bargaining agreement by bringing the lawsuit in the first place.

Citing court cases dating back to the 1960s with the United Steelworkers and other manufacturers, GM is contending that the Federal Arbitration Act allows the court to compel arbitration in tandem with the UAW collective bargaining agreement.