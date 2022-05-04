YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The world’s largest motorcycle charity event will have a ride through Youngstown again this year.

Youngstown Cycle Supply is hosting the Distinguished Gentleman’s Ride for the second time. The ride raises awareness and money for prostate cancer and men’s health.

It will be held on May 22 around the world.

Last year, 46 riders participated locally.

Classic and vintage style motorcycles are encouraged, and so is the clothing while riding.

“It’s just a fun day. We dress up, we dress up all dapper. It’s a very slow-paced ride, so beginners are welcome to ride. It’s always just a good day. We have fun, everybody’s gentlemen and it’s open to women as well,” said Adam Pratt with Youngstown Cycle Supply.

Pratt is riding for a friend who passed away from cancer and another friend who’s battling it right now. He encourages people to sign-up early.

The ride will be about three hours.