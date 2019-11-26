Glenwood Jr. High gets $6K grant for new water stations

Savannah Cosma fills up her water bottle at one of the new water fountain and filling stations at Glenwood Jr. High.

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Students at Glenwood Junior High have a new way to help the environment and do away with waste from plastic water bottles.

Eight new water fountains and water bottle filling stations are being placed at the school thanks to a $6,000 grant from the National Wildlife Federation’s “School Climate Solution Challenge.”

“The grant was awarded last spring, providing the new water fountains worth a total of $6,000,” said Scott Lenhart, science teacher. “At this point, all but one has been installed, and the students and staff are really happy to have them.”

Glenwood Junior High has received accolades and grants over the past three years including the Green School Award from the Northeast Ohio Education Association. The school also received a $16,000 grant for an Earth Tub Composter, which reduces cafeteria waste by 35 percent.