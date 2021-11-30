Giving Tuesday on track for success in Valley

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Tuesday after Thanksgiving is Giving Tuesday. After people shop on Black Friday and Cyber Monday, Giving Tuesday’s goal is to unleash radical generosity around the world.

Recent inflation has caused multiple issues with money. Rising prices of different amenities have adjusted budgets for many. However, that hasn’t stopped people from being generous.

The Mercy Health Foundation hasn’t seen a drop in donations with the pandemic.

“This year has been about equal. We’ve been doing all right. The community has been supportive,” said John Mercer, Mercy Health Foundation senior gift officer.

Giving Tuesday is emphasized across Mercy Health. Mercer said many donations are matched by local donors, which goes a long way in helping the foundation.

“People have really come out and supported hospitals this year,” Mercer said.

The Davis Family YMCA also relies on donations. In the spirit of giving, Denise and John York, along with The DeBartolo Corporation, are matching donations up to $9,000 for the YMCA of Youngstown, helping them reach their goal of $18,000 in donations for Giving Tuesday.

“They’re from here. They live here and it feels amazing to know that they are behind us and they support us in that way,” said Laura Dooley, administrative coordinator for Davis Family YMCA.

By midday, the YMCA raised $4,500, half of what will be matched. That money is going towards multiple YMCA programs and membership fees.

People can still give to the YMCA of Youngstown online for Giving Tuesday. They’re accepting donations through Wednesday morning as part of the event but general donations are welcome any time.