YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Many will donate to charities for Giving Tuesday as a way to give back during the holiday season. It is important to remember that scammers will take advantage of us, even when our intentions are pure.

How do you know if your money is going to a legitimate organization?

The Better Business Bureau says to watch for phony charities when deciding where to donate.

Melissa Ames with the local BBB office says legitimate organizations would not pressure you to give on the spot.

Other tips include doing research and being thorough.

Ames says the BBB has found one common thing scammers may use trick consumers.

“They will change their name slightly. So, it might be an organization that you’re really familiar with, but they add an ‘s’ to it. Or, they change up the name somehow,” Ames says.

Ames says if you saw the organization on social media, to also check their website. Finding a local tie or contact can help prove legitimacy.