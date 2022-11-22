YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — At a time when we give thanks for the gifts we have, a local judge says it’s up to us to use those gifts to help others.

The annual Mayors’ Interfaith Breakfast was Tuesday morning in Youngstown. Municipal Judge Renee DiSalvo was the guest speaker, and she shared how her faith impacts her life.

DiSalvo says we all have a purpose and it’s our duty to use that to make an impact on others.

“We’re all called to do that. The focus should never be on us,” DiSalvo said. “It isn’t about me, that I’m a judge. … that’s something that was opened up for me. That was something that God blessed me with.”

This was the first year they’ve been able to host this event since the pandemic.