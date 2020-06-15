Giveaways planned to help high school seniors prepare for career

Students can drive through at certain locations to get the gift package, which includes things like mugs and organizers

(WKBN) – A special senior giveaway is happening this week to help new graduates prepare for life after high school.

The event is for 2020 high school graduates from Mahoning, Columbiana, Trumbull and Portage counties.

It will be similar to food drives school districts have been holding throughout the pandemic.

When students arrive at their senior giveaway location, they’ll stay in their cars. Career counselors will fill the car with different things as they move through the line.

“Kind of as a tribute to the graduating seniors. Also a couple things to get them ready for their career as they go. We have some mugs, some organizers, things like that that they may use for job searches, interviews, resumes and things like that,” said Robert Eggleston, lead career counselor at the Mahoning County Educational Service Center.

There will be two more giveaways:

Columbiana High School – Tuesday, June 16 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Warren G. Harding High School – Wednesday, June 17 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

The student must be present during pick-up to get the gift. They’re available on a first-come-first-served basis.