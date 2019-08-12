‘Give me all that’: Armed men try to rob Warren Little Caesars, police say

A cashier told officers when she screamed, the men ran away

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Police said two men tried to rob a pizza shop in Warren over the weekend.

It happened Saturday around 9:10 p.m. at Little Caesars on Youngstown Road.

Officers talked to the cashier, who said two men came into the restaurant with hoodies tied around their faces.

She said one of them had a gun and said, “Give me all that,” according to a police report.

The cashier said when she screamed, the men ran away.

Two other employees on break said they saw three men running toward Kenmore Avenue.

They didn’t get away with any money.