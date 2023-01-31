GIRARD, Ohio (WKBN) — A local dentist is offering a free dental clinic for children without insurance as part of the Give Kids a Smile initiative.

Give Kids A Smile is a national, annual volunteer initiative providing free educational, preventive and restorative services to children from low-income families.

The services provided at the dental clinic include an exam and cleaning, as well as X-rays and minor restorative work, such as fillings and extractions.

Bertolasio Dental will be hosting the free dental clinic from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Feb. 3 for children without insurance. The event will be held at Bertolasio Dental, located at 26 East Wilson Ave., Girard.

For more information, contact Bertolasio Dental at 330-545-2000.