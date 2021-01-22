Girl Scouts use online tools to revamp cookie sales this year

The pandemic hit last year just as girls were about to start cookie booths

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Girl Scout cookies are back, and that means one thing.

“You can’t do without a box of Thin Mints. You got to get one of those,” said Jane Christyson, spokesperson for Girl Scouts of Northeast Ohio

The pandemic hit last year just as girls were about to start cookie booths. They had to come up with new ways of selling them. Many are now delivering passionate sales pitches online with videos.

“In some ways, you have a wider reach when you are sending out these digital links to your cookie site, your eCommerce site,” Christyson said.

Each girl has a storefront, and they can see how many people are buying cookies from them.

They’ve set goals for community service projects and even travel.

“A lot of the girls goals are really driven by what they want to do with the money. They are not just selling cookies for selling cookies’ sake,” Christyson said.

Digital sales have been strong, but there are still some traditional ways to get cookies. If you don’t know a Girl Scout, you can call 1-888-9THINMINT, and you’ll be connected with a local troop that can take your order.

The Girl Scouts also have a new relationship. In mid-February, you’ll be able to order cookies through Grubhub and have them delivered to your door.

“Girls will come there and they will check inventory and get the orders ready for the Grubhub drivers who will come and get the cookies and bring them to their destination,” Christyson said.

You can even order cookies online right now and if you pay for shipping, they’ll be delivered.

The new cookie Toast Yay, which tastes like french toast, is not available in Northeast Ohio. This area uses a different baker than other parts of the country. The Lemon Up! was introduced here last year and has been very popular.