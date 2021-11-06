Girl Scouts join local tree farm to send Christmas trees to military members overseas

POLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – It may seem a little early, but a local Christmas tree farm is making sure servicemen and women overseas get to have a little holiday cheer.

“We just enjoy being part of that process to help give back to our troops,” said Mary Jan Perdulla, owner of Pioneer Trails Tree Farm.



For a quarter of a century, Pioneer Trails Tree Farm has been sending its Christmas trees to service members stationed overseas.

“They need so much of our support, not only physically, but to be able to send over a little spirit of Christmas through a fresh Christmas tree over to them,” Perdulla said.



Members of two local Girl Scout troops helped spread that Christmas cheer by cutting the trees down to prepare them for shipping. The trees were complete with handmade ornaments and letters from students at local schools.

“I like cutting down our own tree knowing that it’s going to our house, but knowing that it’s going to somebody else’s house also feels really good because it just helps, like it helps me know I’m contributing to somebody’s Christmas cheer,” said Lucy Papini, of Troop 80170.



The donated trees are all a part of Operation Evergreen, an initiative created by the Ohio Christmas Tree Association to deliver trees to troops.

This year, Pioneer Trails donated five trees to the cause.

“We like to be able to carry on that tradition, and we want to do our part continuing into the future,” Perdulla said.



The Ohio Christmas Tree Association covers the cost of shipping, which is estimated at $160 per tree.

Donations are always welcome and can be made on the Ohio Christmas Tree Association’s website.