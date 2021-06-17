Girl Scouts announce big changes at Camp Sugarbush

KINSMAN, Ohio (WKBN) -Big changes are coming to Camp Sugarbush in Kinsman.

The camp off of Route 88 has served as an outdoor recreation and education spot for Girl Scouts for over 65 years.

Now, changes are underway to triple the size of the existing pond to allow girls to learn about boating maneuverability and other water skills.

In addition to making the pond larger, two pavilions, a dock and a boat storage facility are being built.

“Boating is just one of the unique activities that Girl Scout Camp offers,” said May Jeanine, a campaign co-chair of the Revitalization Campaign. “By making these slight but impactful upgrades to the camp, we’re contributing to the future of Girl Scout outdoor education.”

Camp Sugarbush hosts over 2,000 Girl Scouts every year.