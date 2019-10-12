‘Girl Powered’ workshop at MCCTC aims to spark interest in STEM field

The group joins 100 others across the country participating in this STEM initiative during the month of October

CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – On Saturday, the Mahoning County Career and Technical Center held a “Girl Powered” workshop for the first time.

Girls from sixth through ninth grade participated in five different learning sessions based on science, technology, engineering and math.

Girl Powered is a national organization committed to robotics education and making sure the workforce represents the diverse world we live in.

MCCTC’s Jessica Cene says this is great for the younger generation, plus she’s already noticing more girls interested in the field.

“We are seeing so many more young females interested in that — the biomedical, biotechnology, software engineering, cybersecurity. We’re seeing those fields get a little more popular,” she said.

This group joins 100 others across the country participating in this STEM initiative during the month of October, to spark more girls’ interest in the field.

The next event has not been announced yet, but MCCTC says this may be the first of many Girl Powered events.