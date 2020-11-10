Girl hit by car crossing road in Austintown

The girl suffered minor injuries and was going to urgent care to get checked out

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A girl crossing the street in Austintown was hit by a car.

The accident happened about 2:15 p.m. Tuesday on Mahoning Avenue.

According to police, the girl was crossing Mahoning Avenue in front of Hana Japanese Restaurant when she was clipped by a Cadillac.

The girl suffered minor injuries and was going to urgent care to get checked out.

The driver of the Cadillac stopped.

Austintown police are investigating.

