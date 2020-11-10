AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A girl crossing the street in Austintown was hit by a car.
The accident happened about 2:15 p.m. Tuesday on Mahoning Avenue.
According to police, the girl was crossing Mahoning Avenue in front of Hana Japanese Restaurant when she was clipped by a Cadillac.
The girl suffered minor injuries and was going to urgent care to get checked out.
The driver of the Cadillac stopped.
Austintown police are investigating.
More headlines from WKBN.com:
- Local veteran has felony charge dismissed through Mahoning County Veterans Honor Court
- Anita J. Cheff, Austintown, Ohio
- Girl hit by car crossing road in Austintown
- Teddy Clark, Canfield, Ohio
- Kenosha shooter’s mother tries to deflect blame from her son