YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Youngstown police are investigating a shooting involving a pre-teenaged girl.

Police were called to a house at 30 South Evanston Avenue just before 5 p.m. on Monday.

Police found the house had been shot up. There were over a dozen shell casings on the street from possibly two different guns.

A girl inside the house was hit by one of the bullets. She was taken to St. Elizabeth Hospital in Youngstown.

Police are looking for a blue Nissan that may have been involved in the shooting.