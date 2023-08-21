WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) — A Girard woman pleaded guilty Monday to her sixth charge of operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

Suzanne Ginty, 55, entered her plea before Judge Cynthia Rice in Trumbull County Common Pleas Court. It is her sixth OVI offense within the last 15 years, a news release from the Trumbull County Prosecutor’s Office.

Sentencing will be done after a presentence investigation.

The charge comes after Ginty was pulled over Sept. 6 by Liberty police and was found to have a blood alcohol content (BAC) of 0.36. In Ohio, a person is determined to be drunk if their BAC is 0.08.

She was earlier convicted in Oct. 4, 2007, in Mahoning County Area Court in Austintown; Struthers Municipal Court April 7, 2011; and Girard Municipal Court twice on Nov. 11, 2014, and March 7, 2018.

Ginty faces mandatory incarceration as part of whatever sentence she receives, and she must also forfeit the car she was driving when she was pulled over.