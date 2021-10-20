Girard woman indicted in death of partner

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Trumbull County grand jury has indicted a Girard woman in the death of her partner.

Alexandria Morales was indicted on a charge of aggravated vehicular homicide in the Aug. 27 death of Amanda Markowitz. She also faces two counts of OVI charges.

Police say Morales and her partner Markowitz had been drinking at a home in Liberty when Morales got in her car and tried to leave.

Witnesses told police that Markowitz was standing behind the car when Morales put the vehicle in reverse and backed over the victim.

