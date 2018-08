Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

GIRARD, Ohio (WKBN) - - The Girard Water Department has issued a boil alert for some customers.

Those living on Trumbull Avenue west of Shelby to S. State Street, including S. Randolph and Skoplee, are affected.

Also affected are those along S. State Street from Randolph to the sewage plant at 945 S. State Street.

The boil alert is in effect until further notice.